SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The three missing skiers buried in a backcountry avalanche in the northern San Juan Mountains have been identified as Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen and Adam Palmer. The Town of Eagle and Eagle County released the names of the skiers on Wednesday.

Palmer was the sustainability director for Eagle County, Bossung worked with Palmer in the same department and Jessen was the owner of Bonfire Brewery.

The joint statement from the Town of Eagle and Eagle County reads, in part, “Our hearts are heavy with the loss of these three men. Their contributions through their work in local government and local businesses, as well as their personal passions and their impact on the friends and family members they leave behind, have helped shape the community in ways that will be forever lasting. Every single one of us in both of our organizations has learned by their examples, and we are grateful to be able to call them colleagues.”

Four skiers, all part of a larger group, were fully buried in Monday’s slide, which occurred in a backcountry area known locally as the Nose, specifically located between the towns of Ophir and Silverton.

The group was able to recover one of the four who survived with minor injuries. It’s still unclear what prevented them from reaching the remaining three.

The search for the three missing skiers was suspended on Tuesday due to avalanche danger and concerns for the well being of the rescue crews. The search team resumed their efforts on Wednesday but they were likely going to cut the attempts short because of inclement weather. Crews do know where the men are located thanks to their beacon signals but the issue remained the safety of the responders.

There is a gathering planned to remember Bossung on Sunday posted on Facebook.