CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Boulder County News, Colorado News, Lafayette News

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – A 95-year-old resident of an assisted living center in Lafayette is under arrest after allegedly shooting an employee inside the building’s lobby area on Wednesday morning. Police responded to The Legacy Assisted Living Facility at 7:15 a.m. and arrested the male suspect in his room.

(credit: CBS)

The facility is located at 225 Waneka Parkway behind the Flatirons Community Church complex.

(credit: CBS)

The shooting victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to the hospital and he was described as being on life support.

“The facility was not evacuated. It was locked down while officers searched. We immediately got on scene and began searching and we accounted for all occupants of the building. Everybody is accounted for and is safe,” said Lafayette police Deputy Chief Brian Rosipajla.

(credit: CBS)

An investigation is ongoing into how the shooter got access to the gun, which police recovered.

Police in Lafayette said there haven’t been any recent incidents of a criminal nature at the facility.

Roads around the facility were shut down for several hours.

Jesse Sarles