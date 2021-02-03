LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – A 95-year-old resident of an assisted living center in Lafayette is under arrest after allegedly shooting an employee inside the building’s lobby area on Wednesday morning. Police responded to The Legacy Assisted Living Facility at 7:15 a.m. and arrested the male suspect in his room.
The facility is located at 225 Waneka Parkway behind the Flatirons Community Church complex.
The shooting victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to the hospital and he was described as being on life support.
UPDATE from Lafayette PD: Suspect was 95 years old, victim was employee of Legacy. Victim is on life support at the hospital. https://t.co/D5V2JMjXfh pic.twitter.com/kGtlLxaxzG
— Mekialaya White (@Mekialaya) February 3, 2021
“The facility was not evacuated. It was locked down while officers searched. We immediately got on scene and began searching and we accounted for all occupants of the building. Everybody is accounted for and is safe,” said Lafayette police Deputy Chief Brian Rosipajla.
An investigation is ongoing into how the shooter got access to the gun, which police recovered.
Police in Lafayette said there haven’t been any recent incidents of a criminal nature at the facility.
Police activity continues in the 200 block of Waneka Pkwy. There is no reason for public concern. There are no lock downs. The police department has a suspect in custody.
— Lafayette CO Police (@LafayettePolice) February 3, 2021
Roads around the facility were shut down for several hours.