LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Littleton have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of assaulting and carjacking a woman inside a carwash. Phillip Michael Dent, 51, is about 5’09, 165 lbs. with short brown hair and green eyes.
Investigators say Dent walked up to the woman’s car inside the car wash, opened the driver’s side door and pulled her out. The attack was captured on surveillance video at the Atlantis Car Wash on South Federal Circle.
Police said the woman tried to fight off the man but he ultimately grabbed her neck and bit her before pulling her to the ground and getting inside the van.
Littleton Police Investigating Carjacking. Anyone who may recognize this suspect or has any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Shiller at 303-795-3882. If anyone sees this stolen vehicle, please call 911 immediately.https://t.co/4D97OApLyS pic.twitter.com/Nmsac9cxIi
— Littleton, Colorado (@CityofLittleton) January 30, 2021
The driver is 63 years old and police said she was not seriously injured.
The stolen vehicle is a 2011 grey Toyota Sienna with South Dakota license plates. It also has a “Practice Aloha” sticker on the back.
Investigators say Dent is transient and may be in the Littleton or Lakewood area. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP) or submit a tip online.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.