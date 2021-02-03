LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood is looking for a few good performers to throw a talent show. The city is looking for kids and adults who want to share their acts.
The city is accepting audition videos through Feb. 26. The performers who are selected will compete in a live performance in March.
Kids in grades K-12 and adults can compete in three categories: Voice which includes singers performing to a recorded track, Music which includes any instrument or combination of instrument and voice and Variety which includes dance, spoken word, comedy martial arts and other movements.
There is a $5 fee. The auditions should be between 2 to 4 minutes.
The Talent Show will be held at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Parkway, March 13 at 4 p.m. Tickets run from $12 to $24, with both in-person and virtual options.
The artists selected to perform will be competing for prizes.