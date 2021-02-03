JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jefferson County Public Health is working to get more older adults vaccinated in Colorado. The department began distributing the coronavirus vaccine at the Arvada Fire Protection District Training Center to those 70 and up on Wednesday.

The vaccines will only be administered to those who have appointments. More than 42,000 Jefferson County residents have received the vaccine but only 27% of people age 70 and up have been vaccinated in Jefferson County.

Health care workers had been giving out vaccines to first responders and frontline health care workers at the same location. Now it’s being used for those older adults.

“We believe we’ve come close to saturation among our Jeffco healthcare workers and first responders — that’s good news, because it means more of our frontline, essential workers are going to be protected against COVID-19 moving forward,” said Christine Billings, Manager of the Office of Pandemic Response at JCPH in a statement. “Now, we can begin to make sure that other populations in Jeffco who are vulnerable to the virus, such as adults aged 70 and older, have greater access to the vaccine.”

Additional Information from Jefferson County Public Health:

In order to get vaccinated, and in addition to falling within one of the eligible phases, individuals will need to meet several qualifications:

– No other vaccines within 14 days

– No COVID-19 symptoms/no positive test within 14 days

– Not be within the 14-day quarantine period for COVID-19 exposure

LINK: Jeffco COVID Vaccine Clinic Registration