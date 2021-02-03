ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In an announcement on Wednesday, the Tri County Health Department ordered The Grizzly Rose to shut down until further notice. The country bar found itself in hot water after a video showed large crowds inside the business, with many not wearing masks.
Adams County is under Level Orange meaning restaurants are required to operate at 25% capacity or 50 people inside, whichever is fewer.
TCHD officials say they received complaints about country music venue last fall about lack of mask wearing and capacity. At the time, the health department issued a warning.
The owner, Scott Durland, then decided to temporarily close for the winter until recently. Following the social media video and subsequent backlash, Durland told TCHD he would temporarily and voluntarily close again.
The new order from the health department will remain in place until officials find the venue is in compliance.