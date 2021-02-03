DENVER (CBS4) – A community is helping raise money for a delivery driver whose new car was stolen. The victim dropped off groceries at a home when someone drove off with the car.

Now, those people who placed the original order are organizing a fundraiser.

It was an everyday event — a grocery delivery to a home in the Congress Park area of Denver in January. Then Emmanuel Tetteh’s life suddenly fell apart.

“Within the blink of an eye someone jumped from a car and run off from my vehicle,” he said.

Working as a contractor for Instacart, Tetteh who came to the U.S. from Ghana in West Africa, was making a delivery to Julie Hendricksen’s family. She says the first heard him on the porch, “Kind of pounding on the door yelling, ‘they stole my car, they stole my car,'” she said.

He left his new Hyundai Elantra running and in that moment one person got out of another vehicle and into Tetteh’s and drove off leaving him angry and hurt.

“We brought him inside the house because it was snowing and 18 degrees,” she explained.

It is more than just a means of transportation.

“That is my life, that is how I make my income,” he said.

Hendricksen could have left it at that, but she didn’t. She started a GoFundMe page for Tetteh.

“It was unbelievable. Within minutes people were donating, and it’s only been 24 hours and we already have $1800,” she said.

Life has not been easy for Tetteh. His wife, who was a Peace Corps volunteer in West Africa, passed away; his father died from COVID-19; and now his car has been stolen. At least the theft happened while delivering to an address of a home filled with compassion.

“They are so incredible family, so incredible. I can’t believe what they did,” he said with gratitude. He is hopeful between his car insurance and the GoFundMe account he will be able to get back on the road soon.

LINK: GoFundMe For Emmanuel Tetteh