A blast of winter weather puts an end to our mild and sunny days. We hit 67 in Denver on Wednesday, just three degrees shy of the daily record high. After our cold front, we will drop just about 30 degrees on Thursday!
This system is also bringing heavy snow to the mountains. We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place through Thursday morning.
For the Front Range and Denver area, we won’t see the pile up like the high country. We could see a little light snow through sunrise on Thursday. Most areas should see a dusting to less than an inch. Areas south of Denver may pick up a little more.
Behind that cold front, our temperatures drastically drop on Thursday. Most of the high country will be in the teens and low 20s. The Front Range will spend the day with sunshine and highs in the 30s.
We head into the weekend with mild conditions and temperatures closer to our normal for this time of year.