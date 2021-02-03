DENVER (CBS4) – After reaching 65 degrees in Denver on Tuesday, similar weather is expected Wednesday which is 20 degrees above normal for February. It will be the last mild day along the Front Range for at least 7-10 days. Temperatures on Thursday will be at least 25 degrees colder.

A strong cold front that was near Salt Lake City early Wednesday will reach the Denver metro area after sunset. Once the front arrives, light rain will be possible for a few hours before a change to snow closer to midnight.

The metro area has a good chance of snow between midnight and 4 a.m. but accumulation will be minor. The heaviest snow will fall under snow bands (long, narrow areas of healthy snowfall) which are most likely to setup along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. So communities like Castle Rock, Parker, and Elizabeth could easily see 1-2 inches while most of the metro area gets under 1 inch of accumulation.

It’s a different story in the mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday including the I-70 mountain corridor between Georgetown and Avon. Most ski areas in the state will get at least 6 inches with a foot of snow expected in some areas.

The snow will combine with wind gusts up to 60 mph to cause considerable blowing and drifting snow through Thursday morning. Travel slowdowns are likely and some road closures are possible due to conditions and/or accidents. The threat for additional avalanches will also continue in the mountains in the coming days. The mountains surrounding Vail, Aspen, and Gunnison are under an Avalanche Warning through 7 a.m. Friday.

Another good chance for snow will develop in the mountains on Friday with lingering snow in the high country on Saturday. For the metro area, the chance for additional snow after early Thursday morning is very small through the weekend.