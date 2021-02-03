DENVER (CBS4) – A new Denver Health Outpatient Medical Center could be instrumental in the work to get thousands vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Once we’re fully activated, this will be the site where the majority of patients whether they are Denver Health or the general public can come to Denver Health and receive their vaccine,” Wade Ebersole, Denver Health Chief Administrative Officer said.
The outpatient center is 300,000-square-feet of space with the latest in health care technology, and it could not open at a better time.
“One of the biggest limiting factors in our ability to deliver timely and good quality care is really a lack of space and this helps address that major issue,” he said.
Patients will walk less around the campus to find services, more than 30 medical services will be housed in the OMC. The facility was built with team care in mind but also designed to be flexible.
“So we’re taking this building and allocating significant space for us to deliver vaccination to the community,” Ebersole added.
Once more vaccines are allocated to Denver Health, it will be able to deliver thousands of vaccines to people in the community per week. Ebersole could not give a time frame, but expected it to be in a couple of weeks.