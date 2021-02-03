ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Rocky Mountain National Park is requiring that all visitors wear face masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. It’s a policy that went into effect for the entire National Park Service this week.
Employees, visitors, contractors and anyone else on the property must wear face coverings inside all park buildings.
Visitors are also required to mask up once outside when physical distancing can’t be maintained. That includes narrow or busy trails, overlooks or crowded areas of interest.