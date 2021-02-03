LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that more pharmacies would be getting COVID vaccines starting next month. But the wait is excruciating for many who are in the queue to get vaccines.

“Being in local neighborhood pharmacies is important. And so we’re glad that this is additional supply that 50 additional pharmacies in Colorado will have likely between five and 10,000 doses next month,” said Polis.

A month seems a long wait for many.

“We gave the final document they needed to them so now we are waiting to order vaccines,” said Jennifer Palazzolo, owner of Flatirons Family Pharmacy in Longmont. So far, nothing. Her pharmacy is in touch with doctors and other health care providers who are looking to them to vaccinate.

“The thought process might be that independents don’t have enough staff, but what people forget is our roots in the communities that we’re in.”

The pharmacy has done about a thousand COVID tests in its parking lot, so has already had a role in the pandemic. A local assisted living facility had contacted the pharmacy to administer vaccinations. That facility is supposed to be 1A in the order of importance.

“We did reach out to them and let them know like ‘Hey it’s not looking good’ — and this was in January.”

They are yet to get vaccines to allow them to vaccinate the people there. Even the pharmacy workers who are in the top tier have yet to get vaccinated.

“I think that independent pharmacies are often overlooked,” said Palazzolo.

And there are likely to be limits when they can get vaccine.

“We’ve requested 1,000 or more, but what we’ve heard from most sites are (that they’re) limited to 100 at a time.

“When they’re allowed to make their order request, they figure the assisted living center will need nearly all of it.

“The plan depends on how much vaccine we get,” said Palazzolo.

They say there should be no hesitation in getting them the supply.

“We have the ability to get the manpower once we have the vaccine. Our concern is that because we are an independent pharmacy, we’re going to be overlooked for any large quantity of vaccine.”