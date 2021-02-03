LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado company with a unique take on Buffalo sauce has seen their sales soar as the pandemic pushes more people to cook at home, including in smaller groups over Super Bowl weekend. Blond Beard’s Buffalo Sauce is a family business made with mostly local ingredients, creating and shipping the final product from home.

“We started to realize that there was a hole in the market, at that time and really still,” said Cara Nelson. “We couldn’t find anything close to what we were doing.”

Nelson and her husband Adam started the business in 2016 after years of cooking and creating sauces at home as well as with family and friends. They take pride in one-of-a-kind flavors like “Chicken & Waffles” or “Black Magic” using real butter and all-natural ingredients. True to the original recipe that started an industry and numerous dishes based on Buffalo wings, they have already won awards for their products.

“I just enjoy the process of getting in there, oh what about adding maple and figuring out that blend,” Adam Nelson said. “It’s just a lot of fun for us, we like to cook anyways, it just came naturally to come in and really blow out Buffalo sauce.”

The couple has lived across the country but settled in Colorado where Nelson is from, his wife works full-time for the company and he has devoted most of his time to business in the last year. The success of the brand has been rewarding for both who did not have previous experience in entrepreneurship. Since the pandemic, they’ve turned to social media to create videos and content that helps customers find more ways to use their products at home.

“It makes me feel really good that we’re contributing to the safety of the pandemic and providing, you know, something as comforting and as joyful as food,” Mrs. Nelson said.

She says the Super Bowl is the Thanksgiving of wings and for their business. It has been a busy start of the year selling a “Wing Kit” they created in December, which they continue to sell the week leading up to the big game.

“Super Bowl is Chicken Wing Day, it really is, there’s National Chicken Wing Day in June or July but Super Bowl is really National Chicken Wing Day,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment encourage celebrating with your own household this year to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Gatherings with people outside your home should practice social distancing and mask wearing as much as possible.

Health officials say a setting outside is always preferred to inside if the weather permits. Windows and doors should be kept open if people are together inside.

The Nelsons hope their products allow people to enjoy the tradition of football and food while modifying their celebration to the current conditions of the pandemic.

“A little taste of normal life in a year where there’s not normal life,” Mr. Nelson said.