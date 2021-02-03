COVID In Colorado: Restaurant Workers Now Among Essential Group To Get VaccineSince the start of the pandemic Colorado restaurants have lost $3 billion according to the Colorado Restaurant Association.

Colorado Couple Face Frustrations Trying To Sign Up For Vaccines: 'Just A Total Waste'If people are allowed to bring along a spouse or friend for a vaccine, that means two people got a vaccine for one sign-up.

Grizzly Rose Owner Not Surprised With Health Department's DecisionThe Grizzly Rose is closed until further notice after the Tri-County Health Department issued an order to close Wednesday.

Elevating Black Voices: Colorado Doctors Stress Importance Of Diversity In Medical FieldIn the emergency department at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, Dr. Vaughn Browne sees the worst of the pandemic every single day.

Second Shot In Clinical Trial Of Novavax COVID Vaccine Comes With A Dose Of ConfidenceData from studies done in the United Kingdom show the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax is roughly 90% effective. CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Wash is a volunteer in the Phase 3 clinical trial in the U.S.

Face Masks Required At Rocky Mountain National ParkRocky Mountain National Park is requiring that all visitors wear face masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.