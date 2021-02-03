BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Boulder are searching for two robbery suspects accused of using bear spray on a Home Depot employee. Officers responded to the Home Depot at 1600 29th Street around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators said two men tried to leave the store without paying for a cart of power tools. When employees tried to stop the suspects, one of the suspects pulled out bear spray.
The two suspects are described as Latino males, possibly in their early 20s, 5’6” to 5’9” feet tall and weighing between 110 and 130 pounds. They were last seen leaving the area in a white Subaru Legacy without license plates.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective H. Frey at 303-441-3369 reference case 21-01021. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting crimeshurt.com.