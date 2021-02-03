Second Shot In Clinical Trial Of Novavax COVID Vaccine Comes With A Dose Of ConfidenceData from studies done in the United Kingdom show the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax is roughly 90% effective. CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Wash is a volunteer in the Phase 3 clinical trial in the U.S.

Face Masks Required At Rocky Mountain National ParkRocky Mountain National Park is requiring that all visitors wear face masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Familiar Faces Implore Tourists To 'Do Colorado Right'Colorado is turning to some of its most well-known faces to send a message to tourists about how to behave during the pandemic.

COVID In Jefferson County: Vaccines Administered To 70+ At Arvada Fire Training CenterJefferson County Public Health is working to get more older adults vaccinated in Colorado. The department began distributing the coronavirus vaccine at the Arvada Fire Protection District Training Center to those 70 and up on Wednesday.

Grizzly Rose Ordered To Close Until Further Notice After Viral VideoIn an announcement on Wednesday, the Tri County Health Department ordered The Grizzly Rose to shut down until further notice.

It's 'Quite A Process' For Smaller Colorado Pharmacies Trying To Become COVID Vaccine SitesColorado is preparing to ship coronavirus vaccine doses directly to pharmacies.