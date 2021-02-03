DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is turning to some of its most well-known faces to send a message to tourists about how to behave during the pandemic. It’s the “Do Colorado Right” campaign.
This week Gov. Jared Polis unveiled commercials featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Red Gerard and former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins along with a dash of humor. He said while the state is welcoming tourists, he wants them to practice good behavior.
“Please spend money here,” he said, “but honor the way that we do things to prevent additional outbreaks in our state and unnecessary loss of life.”
One ad featuring Gerard has him getting off the slopes and using his snowboard to measure the distance to cutouts to emphasis the importance of social distancing. Another has Gerard showing what he does not do, like walking around the base of slopes without a mask.
Higgins also focuses on social distancing, showing how he uses masks when he goes out, going so far as to don an old-school hockey mask.
The governor said by using props, it makes the message clear and easy, stay 6 feet — or a snowboard — apart, and wear those masks.
See all of the ads below: