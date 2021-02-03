CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are still searching for the hit-and-run driver wanted for critically injuring a pedestrian last Wednesday night. Officers were called to the corner of North Havana Street and East 4th Way around 9:16 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle is a gold 2003-2008 Buick Rendezvous with front end damage and a damaged or missing passenger side mirror. The SUV was last seen driving northbound on Havana Street. Below is a stock image of the make and model of the vehicle like the one seen leaving the accident.

The victim remains in critical condition nearly one week later.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 911. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

