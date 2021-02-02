(CBS4)– If winter camping is on your bucket list of pandemic activities, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a unique experience for you. Head to Mancos State Park in Southwest Colorado and reserve your igloo.
Mancos State Park is located near Mesa Verde National Park. It’s the perfect way to stay socially-distant during the winter months. Igloos rent for just $18 a night and can sleep up to three people.
