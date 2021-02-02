CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
(CBS4)– If winter camping is on your bucket list of pandemic activities, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a unique experience for you. Head to Mancos State Park in Southwest Colorado and reserve your igloo.

credit: Colorado Parks Wildlife)

Mancos State Park is located near Mesa Verde National Park. It’s the perfect way to stay socially-distant during the winter months. Igloos rent for just $18 a night and can sleep up to three people.

