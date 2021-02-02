DENVER (CBS4)– Former Broncos quarterback Brian Griese thinks the Denver Broncos should be aggressive in their pursuit of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Griese, who joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week, hopes the Broncos shoot their shot.

“If I were the Broncos, I might take a look at two first-round picks, Drew Lock, and maybe throw in Von Miller,” said Griese. “You cannot afford not to take a shot at getting a franchise quarterback, a Top 5 caliber quarterback, for the next 15 years. That’s something you can’t pass up.”

As for current quarterback Drew Lock, Griese thinks the jury is still out.

“I don’t think we should be surprised by the up-and-down nature of the way he’s played in the first two years.”

“I don’t want to make excuses for Drew Lock, but two years in now, we should have anticipated the system he came from at Missouri and coming into the National Football League, there were going to be some bumps in the road. And I think we’ve seen (some) now. Now the question is, ‘What kind of resilience does he have?’”

“There will be competition this year. How does he respond to that? That is the National Football League. That’s what you want. You want to compete. And Drew Lock is going to have to compete in practice to get to the field this year and I think that’ll do him a lot of good.”

Griese will be in Tampa to be on the ESPN International broadcast for Super Bowl LV, and will also be hosting a virtual fundraising event for Judi’s House on Saturday night.

The virtual event will include a conversation with NFL legend Charles Woodson, and is free to attend. To register visit judishouse.org/bowlbash.