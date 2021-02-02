MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wild chase that spanned two counties, at one point the suspect narrowly missed hitting a police officer, finally ended with an arrest. Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a pursuit that was entering their county on Highway 52 from Weld County on Monday afternoon.
Officers with the Hudson Police Department, Lochbuie Police Department and Colorado State Patrol were pursuing a U-Haul truck that had failed to stop and nearly struck a Hudson police officer. As the truck neared the Morgan County line, state troopers deployed Stop Sticks. After hitting the sticks, the truck continued east on Highway 52 into Morgan County.
Deputies set up additional Stop Sticks when the U-Haul truck made an abrupt turn onto County Road 4 and continued driving off the road and through an old farmstead house. The truck continued through the house and into a field for about 200 yards.
Once the truck stopped, officers took Stuart D. Kelly, 63, of Commerce City into custody. He was transported to the Colorado Plains Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.
Kelly faces charges in Weld County including assaulting a police officer, felony eluding, DUI, habitual traffic offender and possibly additional charges in the destruction of the farmstead in Morgan County.