CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Douglas County have released a surveillance photo of a man who is suspected of stealing a teenager’s bike in December. It happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 in Highlands Ranch.
The teenager ran inside the King Soopers grocery store on Red Cedar Drive and when he came out he says the bike was gone.
Anyone with information about the person in the photo that might help investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asked to call 303-784-7810.