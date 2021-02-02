PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two weeks since moving to Level Red, Pitkin County officials say they have curbed their coronavirus numbers enough to move to Level Orange. That means restaurants can operate at 25% of indoor dining or up to 50 people, whichever is fewer.

On Jan. 11, the county had 2,466 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,00 people. That number is now down to 642 cases per 100,000.

At the time, the Board of Health decided to move to Level Red.

“We really need to change people’s habits, and if we can really focus on messaging and telling people what the expectations are when they come to our town, we’re going to have much greater success than having a lockdown and people a lot of people out of work,” said board member Brent Miller.

Level Orange is still considered high risk.

“However this is no time to let our guard down. It’s not over yet, and despite this decline, things are expected to get worse before they get better. Let’s keep our community safe by being smart,” said Greg Poschman, Pitkin County Commissioner and Board of Health Cice Chair in a news release on Tuesday.

Level Orange requirements: include the following:

Personal Gathering Size: Up to 10 from no more than 2 households ( Lodging stays limited to a max of 10 people from no more than two households in any lodging unit )

Restaurants: 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer; on-premise sale, consumption and service of alcohol must stop by 10:00 p.m.; dining parties limited to 10 people from no more than two households; patrons in different parties must be spaced a minimum of 6 feet apart.

Bars: Closed

Offices: 25% capacity; remote work is strongly encouraged

Gyms/Fitness: 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer

Organized Youth and Adult Group Sports and Camps: Virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10

Retail: 50% capacity, with increased curbside pick up, and delivery; dedicated senior/at-risk hours encouraged

Personal Services: 25% capacity or 25 people, whichever is fewer

Limited Health Care Settings: 25% capacity or 25 people, whichever is fewer

Indoor Events: 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer

Outdoor Events: 25% capacity, or 75 people, whichever is fewer

Outdoor Guides Services: 25% capacity not to exceed 10 people, whichever is less

Field Services: real estate open houses must follow the indoor event requirements

Child Care: open, standard ratios

The X Games are underway in Aspen. Crowds are not allowed.