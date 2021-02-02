DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver District Attorney’s Office released mugshots for the two 16-year-old boys accused of killing a family in a house fire. The third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, has not been identified.
On Monday, CBS4’s Brian Maass learned from sources Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour would be charged as adults. The teenagers face numerous charges including first degree murder, first degree murder with extreme indifference, arson, burglary and assault.
The house fire on Aug. 5, 2020, killed Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, and their 2-year-old daughter. Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye were also killed in the fire. The family members were immigrants from Senegal.
Bui and Seymour could face harsher penalties now that they are being charged as adults. The court process for the two will also be more public.
It’s not clear how the case of the 15 year old would be handled. All three suspects were arrested last week.
Investigators have said the fire was not a hate crime and the motive remains a mystery.
A fourth person, the sister of one of those suspects, was placed in the Denver Downtown Detention Center on a US Marshal hold. She declined an interview request by CBS4.