(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are watching a 4-year-old gray wolf via a GPS collar. The wolf named “M2101” was spotted in north-central Colorado in late January.
Officers say it was with another wolf known as “M1084” from the Snake River pack in Wyoming.
CPW has a contracted company which helped net and tranquilizer the animal. The wolf was able to free itself from the net, and walked over the Colorado-Wyoming state line before it was “subdued.”
RELATED: Gray Wolf Pack Treks Across Northwest Colorado
CPW says it alerted Wyoming Game and Fish about the operation.
Officers were able to place the collar on the wolf and watched it until it woke up and walked away. They say it weighs about 110 lbs. and appears to be in good health.
The goal is to learn more about the animal’s movement, range and behavior.
The gray wolf is listed as state endangered species. It is illegal to kill one other than for self defense.
Last November, Colorado voters approved a measure by a razor thin margin that requires Colorado Parks and Wildlife to come up with a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves.