GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Golden police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men involved in a robbery at Home Depot last Friday. Investigators say a man entered the Home Depot at 16900 W. Colfax Ave. the night of Jan. 29. through the main exit doors.
The suspect selected several Milwaukee drill combo kits from a promotional display then ran out service doors. Police said a second suspect did not enter store but waited in the parking lot near the exit doors.
Home Depot employees tried to get the suspects’ vehicle license plate number when they saw the second man point a handgun at the employees.
The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 with black hair in a ponytail, wearing a black jacket and tan boots. He has a distinct tattoo on his right hand.
The second suspect is a man of unknown race wearing a black jacket and holding a handgun.
The suspects were in a light-colored 4-door sedan Honda Accord, possibly 2008-2012, with a Colorado temporary tag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Golden Police Department tip line at (303) 384-8034.