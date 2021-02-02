CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4)– The IRS is accepting and process tax returns. There are some free programs available to those who need a little help.

Tax Help Colorado provides free tax filing assistance to families earning less than $57,000 a year. They say the purpose is to save people money while providing the best service possible.

(credit: Getty Images)

The IRS is also providing help under the free filing toll on their website. Those who make less than $72,000 a year can file their taxes for free.

For access to other programs, call 211 in Denver.

Jennifer McRae