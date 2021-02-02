DENVER (CBS4)– The IRS is accepting and process tax returns. There are some free programs available to those who need a little help.
Tax Help Colorado provides free tax filing assistance to families earning less than $57,000 a year. They say the purpose is to save people money while providing the best service possible.
The IRS is also providing help under the free filing toll on their website. Those who make less than $72,000 a year can file their taxes for free.
For access to other programs, call 211 in Denver.