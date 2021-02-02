FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters from Poudre Fire Authority and Loveland rushed to a 2nd alarm fire in Fort Collins on Tuesday morning. The fire was burning at an apartment complex at 5080 Fossil Blvd.
When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from a window. They quickly extinguished the blaze on the fourth floor.
No one was injured. Damage was confined to one unit.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
Fire quickly extinguished on fourth floor. No injuries. Fire damage in one apartment. @LovelandFRA, @poudrefire, @FCPolice and @uchealth remain on scene. pic.twitter.com/UjfzPCIwAt
— poudrefire (@poudrefire) February 2, 2021