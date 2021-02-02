CBSN DenverWATCH: Rockies Owner Dick Monfort Talks About Upcoming Season, Trades
By Jennifer McRae
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters from Poudre Fire Authority and Loveland rushed to a 2nd alarm fire in Fort Collins on Tuesday morning. The fire was burning at an apartment complex at 5080 Fossil Blvd.

(credit: Poudre Fire)

When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from a window. They quickly extinguished the blaze on the fourth floor.

(credit: Poudre Fire)

No one was injured. Damage was confined to one unit.

(credit: Poudre Fire)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Jennifer McRae