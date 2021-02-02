A warm, beautiful Tuesday in Colorado! We officially hit 65 degrees in Denver. This is nine degrees cooler than the daily record high of 74 that we set last year.
We have one more warm and overall sunny day for eastern Colorado, before a powerful cold front rolls in and brings major changes.
Snow starts to develop in the high country late on Tuesday night and really ramps up on Wednesday. The northern and central mountains look to get 6 to 12 inches of snow with this first system that moves through, with the southern mountains picking up 4 to 8 inches.
Denver may see a little late rain and snow on Wednesday and into Thursday. Overall, we don’t expect to see much around the metro area. A few bands of snow could set up, and if they develop over Denver then there will be a chance for some accumulation.
We really cool off on Thursday behind that front. Highs will drop to the upper 30s. After the morning chances for moisture, we will return to sunshine. Then more snow arrives on Friday for the high country and possibly in Denver on Saturday.