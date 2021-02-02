DENVER (CBS4)– Businesses in Denver have the chance to serve more people. They can start applying for Colorado’s Five Star Certification program.
The City and County of Denver was approved for the program earlier this month. Depending on where a business’s county falls on the COVID-19 dial, Five Star Certified businesses are eligible for less restrictive capacity limits.
Denver was in Level Red but moved to Level Orange as part of Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement that Colorado’s counties in Level Red on the COVID-19 dial are going to Level Orange on Jan. 4.
However, the city said that less restrictive capacity limits won’t happen until Denver reaches and maintains case counts at Level Orange for at least seven days.
The first round of applicants will be capped at 500.