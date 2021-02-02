NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Northglenn police identified a 68-year-old woman who was hit and killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday. They say Debra Blanchard was hit before police arrived at the scene.
Police arrested 27-year-old Isaac Aranda after they say he was driving recklessly on Washington Street in a black SUV.
Blanchard was walking on the sidewalk near 104th Avenue when police say Aranda hit her.
Officers say they saw the SUV hit a fence and then used their patrol vehicles to block Aranda in a short distance away from where he allegedly hit Blanchard.
He faces a negligent manslaughter charge. His bond was set at $20,000. Per online court records, he is scheduled to be formally charged Wednesday.
RELATED ‘Karma, It Will Get You’: Northglenn Police Arrest Suspect Accused In Deadly Hit-And-Run