(CBS4) – A former Westminster police officer who raped a woman while he was on duty and she was in custody will spend the next several years behind bars. The crime happened in Broomfield in 2017 and Curtis Arganbright, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court in 2019.
The woman reportedly had been treated at St. Anthony Hospital North in Westminster and was accused of stealing medical supplies. Hospital officials reportedly said they would not pursue charges against her if Arganbright drove her home. During the ride, Arganbright allegedly pulled over near the intersection of West 144th Avenue and Zuni Street, handcuffed her and forcibly had sex with her.
Arganbright will serve 6 years in federal prison on a charge of violating the victim’s civil rights by having non-consensual sex with her while she was in police custody. He had previously pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual contact and official misconduct in state court and had been sentenced to 90 days in county jail. As part of that plea agreement, Arganbright agreed to never again seek employment as a police officer and to register as a sex offender.