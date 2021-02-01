Denver Broncos Select 4 Local Health Care Workers To Attend Super Bowl LVThe Broncos are sending two radiologic technologists from Children’s Hospital Colorado and two UCHealth nurses to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Sunday.

NFL On CBS Talent Share Their Favorite Big Game Memories Ahead Of Super Bowl LVNFL on CBS announcers, reporters and analysts shared their favorite Super Bowl memories with us as we get ready for Super Bowl LV on CBS.

Dylan McCaffrey Leaves Michigan, Will Join Father At Northern ColoradoFormer Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey announced on social media he plans to transfer to Northern Colorado, where his dad is the head coach.

Young Colorado State Rams Team Just Beginning To Make Their StatementSitting at 9–3 in Mountain West Conference play, the Colorado State Rams are off to the second best start in program history.

Jokic's 33 (!!) First Half Points Help Nuggets End Jazz's Winning StreakNikola Jokic matched his career high with 47 points and the fast-starting Denver Nuggets beat Utah 128-117 on Sunday to end the Jazz’s winning streak at 11.

Avs & Saad Top Minnesota Wild 5-1Brandon Saad had a goal and assist to lead a balanced scoring attack and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Saturday night.