(CBS4) – Summit County has teamed up with the U.S. Forest Service to make sure an iconic ridgeline remains accessible to the public and an alpine tundra habitat for wildlife is preserved. The White River National Forest has just acquired 22 parcels, or 120 acres, along the Continental Divide.
Summit County has worked since 2009 to get mining claims in the area and then to transfer them to the Forest Service to make sure the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail in that area remains open and accessible.
The Continental Divide National Scenic Trail stretches across 3,100 miles, from Canada to Mexico, with 770 of those miles located in Colorado.