COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend. Polis was inoculated at Salud Clinic on Quebec Parkway.

He spoke with some Coloradans who are 70 years and older waiting for their vaccine at the clinic.

He told them he “wanted to put my arm where my mouth is because I can’t be telling everyone to do it and not do it myself.”

I got my first COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon at Salud Clinic! I want everyone to know that I have full confidence in the science and the data around this highly effective vaccine which will end the pandemic, and I’m putting my own arm where my mouth is and getting it myself. pic.twitter.com/MaCuJblOHa — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) January 30, 2021

Polis then moved to a smaller room to get his vaccine.

“It’s that easy,” Polis said after he received his shot in his left arm. His appointment for a second dose was scheduled.

Polis and his partner, First Gentleman Marlon Reis, both suffered from COVID-19 in December. Polis noted it’s recommended those who were positive with COVID-19 to wait a month before getting vaccinated.

“We want to get everybody vaccinated as quickly as possible. The supply is limited. We make sure every dose is used within three days when it hits our state.”

