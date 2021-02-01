BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A 27-year-old man appeared in Adams County District Court Monday morning following his arrest Saturday. Isaac Aranda was jailed that day after his vehicle allegedly struck and killed a woman who was walking on a Northglenn sidewalk.
Aranda is being held on a Negligent Manslaughter charge. His bond was set at $20,000. Per online court records, he is scheduled to be formally charged Wednesday.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the 68-year-old woman who was killed.
There are few other details about the incident. What is known: Northglenn Police Department officers responded at 11:40 a.m. Saturday to the 10400 block of Washington Street to investigate a report of a black SUV driving recklessly and striking a pedestrian.
NPD officers witnessed a black SUV hit a fence and used their cruisers to block the suspect’s vehicle some distance away from the area of the fatality. They took Aranda into custody.
The woman was pronounced at the scene.
Investigators closed an eight-block stretch of Washington Street between 104th and 112th avenues.