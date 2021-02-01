DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver believe a 48-year-old convicted felon accused of shooting two customers inside a Dollar General is now connected to at least two other shootings. Johnny McCaslin is now suspected in shootings that took place on Jan. 23, 25 and 26.
McCaslin was taken into custody during a SWAT situation in Arvada on Friday. He is tentatively facing multiple charges including attempted murder and assault, plus a federal charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
The Jan. 23 shooting took place in the 1100 block of Kalamath Street and so far police haven’t revealed many details about it. The Jan. 25 shooting took place in the 4800 block of North Quivas Street and a male victim was injured.
The Dollar General shooting on Jan. 26 happened at the store on Sheridan Boulevard near Interstate 76. The two victims, a male and a female, were at the front counter of the store and were shot multiple times but survived. The woman was in a wheelchair and deputies say she was with her son. After the shooting, police said McCaslin got away with a woman. That woman has since been located by police and details such as her name and possible role in the crime haven’t been released by police.