ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grizzly Rose is temporarily closed after videos of a crowded dance floor surfaced over the weekend. This isn’t the first time the country bar and dancehall has strayed from COVID-19 safety protocols.

After multiple complaints last year, Tri-County Health Department issued a warning notice for non-compliance in October. TCHD is currently evaluating the next steps in its enforcement process for the recent violations.

Under current restrictions, the venue cannot operate beyond 25% capacity or host more than 50 people at once. Video taken by patrons over the weekend show well over 50 guests with little social distancing. Many guests in the videos were not wearing masks.

The Tri-County Health Department was quickly made aware of the events at the Grizzly Rose.

In a statement to CBS4, Director of Environmental Health Brian Hlavacek said:

“The owner of the Grizzly Rose contacted us this morning following the large crowds that occurred in the venue over the weekend and indicated that he is going to temporarily and voluntarily close while he reevaluates how he can operate in a safe manner. After repeated complaints last fall and attempts to gain voluntary compliance, TCHD issued a Warning Notice for non-compliance in October. The Grizzly Rose subsequently decided to voluntarily close and recently reopened. TCHD had a compliance call with the owner as recently as last week to discuss the current rules and requirements. We are now are evaluating our next steps in our enforcement process.”