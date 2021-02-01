Dylan McCaffrey Leaves Michigan, Will Join Father At Northern ColoradoFormer Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey announced on social media he plans to transfer to Northern Colorado, where his dad is the head coach.

Young Colorado State Rams Team Just Beginning To Make Their StatementSitting at 9–3 in Mountain West Conference play, the Colorado State Rams are off to the second best start in program history.

Jokic's 33 (!!) First Half Points Help Nuggets End Jazz's Winning StreakNikola Jokic matched his career high with 47 points and the fast-starting Denver Nuggets beat Utah 128-117 on Sunday to end the Jazz’s winning streak at 11.

Avs & Saad Top Minnesota Wild 5-1Brandon Saad had a goal and assist to lead a balanced scoring attack and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Saturday night.

Source: Colorado Rockies Nolan Arenado Headed To St. Louis CardinalsThe Nolan Arenado trade rumors went from speculation to reality in a flash. On Friday morning, strong speculation began regarding a trade of the superstar between the Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals. By Friday evening, the deal was done.

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Will Allow Fans For 2021 RaceThe Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will allow a limited number of fans at this year's race.