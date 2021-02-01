LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The driver who crashed into a Lakewood police officer’s SUV Sunday night is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.
The officer stopped on South Kipling Parkway, near West Dartmouth Avenue, at about 8:15 p.m. to check out an abandoned vehicle. The patrol SUV had its emergency lights activated when the driver of a Chevy truck crashed into it.
The officer was inside the SUV when it was rear-ended by the truck.
The officer and the driver of the Chevy were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive their injuries.
Police are investigating the incident as a possible DUI situation, stating they believe alcohol was a factor.