Colorado kicks off February with warm and mild conditions. Very similar to how we ended January.
This warm weather sticks around through Wednesday, before major changes roll into the Front Range. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will climb to the low to mid 60s for the Front Range and foothills. Part of southeastern Colorado could see the 70s on Wednesday.
Our first of two systems heading for our high country arrives on Wednesday. Snow will pile up on Wednesday and Thursday, with another system moving in on Saturday.
The mountains could pick up 6 to 12 inches with both storms. This is great news for our mountains, we need snow badly.
For the rest of us, it doesn’t look like much. The foothills and some valley areas could pic up 2 to 5 inches, with very light snow likely for the Denver area.
The second storm over the weekend will bring a better chance for snow to the Denver area. The long range models are mainly showing less than 3 inches, but that could change as the storm gets closer.
Not only do we get snow, we also get the cold! Temperatures plummet on Thursday to the 30s, then down to the 20s on Saturday.