DENVER (CBS4) – After a mild finish to January, February starts even warmer with high temperatures likely reaching at least 60 degrees in Denver through Wednesday. Then a harsh return to winter arrives for the end of the week.

The average temperature in Denver last month was 3.2 degrees above normal which is significant from a climate perspective. The city also officially reached above 60 degrees twice including January 13th and January 29.

There were also not more than 4 consecutive days with below normal temperatures. Climate researchers at the non-profit Climate Central have found that shorter cold snaps are a recent trend in Denver. They tend to last 2 days less now compared to 50 years ago.

High temperatures for Denver and the Front Range will be at least 10 degrees above normal for February 1 and in many cases highs will be closer to 15 degrees above normal. It will also be dry statewide through Tuesday afternoon.

The first of two cold fronts on the way to Colorado between now and the weekend will cross the state Wednesday night. Snow is likely in the mountains ahead of the front on Wednesday and snow is possible in the metro area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. At this time, any accumulation is expected to be minor outside of the mountains. The precipitation could also start as rain in the metro area before any snow develops.

The second front will arrive late Friday brining a reinforcing shot of cold air for the weekend. Saturday will be among the coldest day of the season with high temperatures staying below freezing all day. Snow is also possible with this second front and there is a somewhat better chance for minor accumulation in the metro area compared to the front late Wednesday.