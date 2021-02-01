Changes to COVID status dial ahead, new one to be released soon, then another as soon as March

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is getting ready for a new coronavirus status dial. No, it doesn’t mean there’s going to be a new color, but what’s changing are the metrics.

“If we could get more vaccines we certainly could do it. I want to get the pharmacies more involved in it because they’re 40% of getting vaccine out,” Scott Sherman, Colorado National Guard Brigadier General said.

As roll-out for vaccines continue, CDPHE plans to update its dial system. That’s what has been letting business and people know what mitigation factors are in place for several months. Purple was added late last year as cases spiked.

“It makes sense if you think about the lifespan of a pandemic depending on where you are,” Dr. Eric France, CDPHE Chief Medical Officer said.

This time around France explains the department is thinking ahead as people are getting vaccinated.

“And of course [there’s] an important desire to open businesses and to solve for the crisis at hand,” France added.

CDPHE proposes a dial that will increase the range of incidents for all colors. Right now any higher than 350 COVID incidents per 100,000 people, a county qualifies for level red.

Under the potential dial 2.0, counties would qualify for level orange if their rates climbed to 500 per 100,000 people. This would be measured in 7 day-long windows instead of 14 days.

There’s also a consideration for counties with fewer than 20,000 residents.

Though plenty are still waiting on getting a vaccine, France says it is absolutely right to prepare for changes now.

“We have to rethink the dial,” he said.

Public comment closed Monday at 5 pm for input. The new dial should be released shortly. Another dial could replace this one as soon as March.