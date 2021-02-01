LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – With some changes in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts across Colorado are bringing back some normalcy with annual cookie sales.

“We weren’t sure we were going to sell cookies this year due to COVID, but then they said cookie season was happening, and I don’t want to be left out,” said Zelia Stillson at her stand in Loveland.

Stillson worked with her dad to create a massive table-length sneeze guard for increased protection during sales this year.

“We wanted to make something so we were safe and nobody felt anxious. So we built an extra barrier to help us,” She said.

Sunday, sales began. Stillson was alongside her friend Autumn Johnson and the pair said, despite increased safety procedures, their sales were like years past.

“There were some people like, ‘Oh cookies, yay,’” Stillson said.

“I think it’s about the same. They just come up to the booth we sell them cookies they leave happily,” said Johnson.

Last year’s cookie season wrapped up right before the pandemic reached Colorado. This year’s cookie sales are a welcome distraction and return to order for the girls.

“Now coming back this year, to be able to sell more it’s like, it reminds me of stuff when it was normal,” Johnson said. “It teaches me business ethics and how to sell stuff. I keep hearing more compliments of like, ‘Oh that’s a good sales pitch.’ Because we’ll just say stuff that we’ve learned over the years.”

Some Girl Scouts are picking other ways to deliver their treats. Drive-up cookie orders are being filled along with delivery service. Some are even working through websites they’ve set up on their own.

Girl Scouts of Colorado shared other ways to order: