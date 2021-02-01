Two Children With Sleep Disorders Mean Restless Nights For Littleton FamilyIt is difficult for everybody to get a good night's sleep in the Lambert household. That's because two of the four young children have serious sleep disorders.

10 minutes ago

Dollar General Shooting Suspect Johnny McCaslin Now Connected To 2 Other ShootingsPolice in Denver believe a 48-year-old convicted felon accused of shooting two customers inside a Dollar General is now connected to at least two other shootings.

16 minutes ago

Colorado Leaders Watching Newly-Discovered COVID VariantThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it found another new strain of the coronavirus in Colorado. CDPHE says the new strain appears to be easier to catch, but not deadlier.

16 minutes ago

A Colorado Springs Man Has Been Sentenced To More Than 13 Years In Federal PrisonThe sentence is for his role in two robberies, one of the robberies was part of a gang initiation.

42 minutes ago

Aurora Police Thank Quick Detective Work For Arresting A Shooting SuspectMarquin Wilson is facing multiple charges including attempted first degree murder.

45 minutes ago

Police In Southwest Colorado Are Asking For Help Locating A Missing WomanMarlena Mizell has been missing for a month.

1 hour ago