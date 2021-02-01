DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it found another new strain of the coronavirus in Colorado. CDPHE says the new strain appears to be easier to catch, but not deadlier.
The variant, from California, is known as L452R.
There are 16 people with a variant of COVID-19 in all in Colorado. Of those 16, CDPHE said 13 were the B117 variant first discovered in the United Kingdom; three were the L452R variant.
All of Colorado’s cases are in the Denver metro area or the Western Slope.
“It is still a variant that is under investigation. The CDC is not yet listing it as a variant on their website. We do know it has caused some concerning outbreaks in California,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado’s top epidemiologist.
The L452R strain is believed to be responsible for an explosion of cases in southern California. It might be up to 50% more transmittable.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but is asking all Americans to spend less time at grocery stores and continue wearing a mask wherever you go.
Colorado is among 35 states reporting variant cases.