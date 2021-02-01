DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have played in eight Super Bowls which are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys for the second-most in NFL history. The Broncos are 3-5 in the big game with wins in Super Bowl XXXII (1997), XXXIII (1998), and 50 (2015).

With so many Broncos playing in the Super Bowl, how many would make CBS Sports’ all-time 53-man roster comprised of their list of the best players in Super Bowl history?

Here’s their list:

Terrell Davis – Backup Running Back – Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII

Terrell Davis ran all over the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII for 157 yards and three touchdowns as the Broncos beat the Packers 31-24 victory. Davis was named as the Super Bowl MVP helping the Broncos and aging quarterback John Elway to their first Super Bowl title.

The following season in Super Bowl XXIII, Davis reached the century mark again as he rushed for 102 yards and caught two passes for 50 yards in the 34-19 win over the Atlanta Falcons. In all, Davis had 55 carries for 259 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four catches for 58 yards in his two Super Bowl games.

Davis was listed as a backup running back behind three-time Super Bowl champion and Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith.

Tom Nalen – Backup Center, Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII

Nalen was the Broncos seventh-round pick in the 1994 NFL Draft and he would be the centerpiece of the Broncos offensive line for 14 seasons. He helped the Broncos rush for 300 yards and six touchdowns in the consecutive Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII wins. Most importantly, the offensive line didn’t give up a sack in either Super Bowl.

Nalen was listed as the backup center to Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Webster and Mark Schlereth was the backup right guard Miami Dolphins’ Larry Little.

Mark Schlereth – Backup Right Guard, Super Bowl XXVI, XXXII, and XXXIII

Schlereth won three Super Bowls at both guard positions. In Super Bowl XXVI he played right guard as the Washington Redskins defeated the Buffalo Bills 37-24. He was the Broncos left guard in Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII.

Von Miller – Backup Outside Linebacker, Super Bowl 50

Miller’s was Super Bowl 50 MVP as he had 2.5 sacks, six tackles, and two forced fumbles in the Broncos 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Miller was listed as a backup outside linebacker to Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Ham.