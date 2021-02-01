AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Police Department announced the arrest of a man on Monday in connection with a double shooting on Friday night. Marquin Wilson, 22, is facing charges of attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Officers responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. near 13600 East 14th Place. Investigators said an argument in a parking lot led to two adults being shot.
Both victims are expected to survive their injuries. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.