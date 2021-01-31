LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thirty-year-old Graham Hebert has vanished from Littleton. He left his home at a living facility for people with brain injuries on New Year’s Day. He said he was going for a walk.

“And then he has not returned since,” said his mom, Michele Bourgeois. “No social media, no bank activity, no phone activity.”

She filed a missing person’s report the next day, but so far nothing has turned up. That’s why she and his sister Amelie Hebert decided to take matters into their own hands.

Sunday they called on their friends and family to come and search one of Graham’s favorite places; Blue Heron Park in Littleton. The volunteers brought a drone and an inflatable kayak to help them search the lake.

“We feel super supported. Yeah, and loved,” Hebert said.

They also had help from Alan Duffy and his cadaver dogs who did a preliminary search. He says his bloodhounds picked up a scent.

“She’s whining. She’s telling me she’s happy, but she knows something is up,” Duffy explained.

The volunteer crew broke the ice and searched the water. They unearthed old clothing, never quite sure what they are looking for, but wishing for anything.

“We’re going to leave no stone left unturned,” said Bourgeois. “I hope and pray today we get answers.”

The one thing they are certain of is until Graham is home they won’t stop looking for him.

“No one is giving up until we find him,” said Amelie.

Missing at Risk Adult This morning 30-year-old Graham Hebert walked away from an elder care facility in the 10000 block of West Berry Drive. Graham is 5’8”, 160 pounds, has brown hair, and green eyes. Graham was wearing a dark green coat, blue jeans, and a hat. pic.twitter.com/IJ9o1ND7Uz — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 25, 2021

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Hebert is known to frequent the 16th Street Mall in Denver. If you have seen Graham Hebert or think you might know where he is, call the Jefferson’s County Sheriff’s Office.