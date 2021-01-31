LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Monday, Feb. 1, is the deadline for all international mail to be received for Loveland’s Valentine Remailing Program. Each parcel gets a “Loveland” stamp.
The Loveland Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 75 years of the city’s Valentine Remailing Program this year.
The deadline for U.S. mail is Feb. 7 and all in-state mail should be received by Feb. 10.
Volunteers mark them with a special stamp and a love poem before sending them out to their original destination.
To participate in the program, you can send your card in a pre-addressed and pre-stamped envelope in a larger first-class envelope. Then send it to:
Postmaster – Attention Valentine Remailing
446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998