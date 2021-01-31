Avs & Saad Top Minnesota Wild 5-1Brandon Saad had a goal and assist to lead a balanced scoring attack and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Saturday night.

Source: Colorado Rockies Nolan Arenado Headed To St. Louis CardinalsThe Nolan Arenado trade rumors went from speculation to reality in a flash. On Friday morning, strong speculation began regarding a trade of the superstar between the Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals. By Friday evening, the deal was done.

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Will Allow Fans For 2021 RaceThe Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will allow a limited number of fans at this year's race.

Colorado Buffaloes And Colorado State Rams Make Pushes To Men's NCAA Basketball TournamentThe last time the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams both made the NCAA Tournament in the same season was in 2013.

Kadri Scores 2 Goals, Avalanche Beat Sharks 3-0Nazem Kadri had two goals, one midway through the third period to snap a scoreless tie, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night.

Super Bowl LV Prop Bets: 'I'm Going To Go With Tom Brady,' To Win MVP, Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteSuper Bowl LV, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will offer a plethora prop bets for the interested sports fan.