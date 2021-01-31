DENVER (CBS4) – If you’ve been craving Samoas, Thin Mints or Tagalongs, your wait is finally over. You can order cookies from your local Girl Scouts starting Sunday.

More than 77,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies were picked up in the parking lot at Eliches Gardens on Saturday. One of the group of troops picking the cookies were three Reynolds sisters, Abbie, Genevieve, and Sophie. The youngest sister, Genevieve, loves the opportunity to sell the cookies at a home near you.

“It’s really fun because you can spend time with each other, and you are able to sale yummy girl scout cookies,” she said.

The sisters will have a lot of cookies to sell to meet their sales goal.

“My goal this year is 1,000 boxes, but we’ll see what happens,” Abbie said.

The sisters will have to be creative to reach their goals and stay safe during the pandemic. One way the scouts plan to do this is by using porch drop offs.

“We have digital cookie links where our friends and neighbors can order online, and then we can just drop off the cookies on their porch. Then that way it’s safe and contactless,” Sophie, the 16-year-old volunteer said.

Another option is virtual and drive-through cookie booths.

“The Girl Scouts will be posting where they are going to have their booth. People can drive-through, and they will say their order. Girls will then go grab the cookies and then go give it to them, and that way it will be a destination for all people to go and buy cookies. So, it’s easier for people to find them,” Sophie said.

All this is done to pass a little joy one cookie at the time.

“Cookies are delicious and honestly I feel like it honestly brings everyone a smile even without a pandemic. So, this warm gesture that we’re able to sale cookies is just a wonderful thing.”

If you want to purchase yourself one of these boxes of cookies, you can do so online. The online sales start on Feb. 1 and they last all the way until March 7.