WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police arrested a man after watching and following him on Saturday. They say Gene Aldon Veyhle was wanted on nearly 10 active warrants including second degree assault on a police officer in Broomfield County.
Officers followed Veyhle around the Denver metro area while they say he drove a stolen truck. He later “exchanged” the truck for a motorcycle and rode to a gas station near 80th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, they say.
Police say they tried to arrest Veyhle, but he ran away from them. A police K9 then chased him and bit him. Three officers then fought with the suspect who reportedly shouted he had a gun.
During the fight, one of the officers fired his handgun. Officials say it appears to be unintentional, and no one was shot.
Veyhle was, however, taken to the hospital for injuries from the K9 and the fight. The suspect is now behind bars in Broomfield County. He might face more charges for the incident on Saturday.
It’s not clear if the officer who fired his weapon will face any disciplinary action.