FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people they say left the scene of a deadly shooting on Friday night. Deputies say a 23-year-old was brought to the emergency room at St. Thomas More Hospital.
The victim was then flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs where deputies say he is in critical condition. His identity has not been released.
Investigators want to find Orion Nolan, 43, and Susanna Daniels, 51, who are considered armed and dangerous.
They were seen leaving the scene of the crime in a silver 2002 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. It had a Colorado license plate of AOE-192.
Investigators say if you see them you’re asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 719-275-7867.