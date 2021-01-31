CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people they say left the scene of a deadly shooting on Friday night. Deputies say a 23-year-old was brought to the emergency room at St. Thomas More Hospital.

The victim was then flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs where deputies say he is in critical condition. His identity has not been released.

Susanna Daniels and Orion Nolan (credit: Fremont County)

Investigators want to find Orion Nolan, 43, and Susanna Daniels, 51, who are considered armed and dangerous.

(credit: Fremont County)

They were seen leaving the scene of the crime in a silver 2002 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. It had a Colorado license plate of AOE-192.

Investigators say if you see them you’re asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 719-275-7867.

