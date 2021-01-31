ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Estes Valley Fire Protection District firefighters responded to Highway 36 late Saturday night after a car drove off the edge and landed upside down among some trees. It happened between Estes Park and Lyons.
Three people were inside; two were able to escape safely and walk up the embankment. Firefighters rescued the third person using a ladder rope system.
That person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
It’s not clear what caused the car to go off the highway.